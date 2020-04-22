Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain with a high of 57, low of 46 and 100% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 64, low of 44 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 45 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 67, low of 44 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: AM showers with a high of 62, low of 44 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

April 13...69...33...0.00

April 14...70...34...0.00