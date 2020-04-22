Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 22, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain with a high of 57, low of 46 and 100% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 64, low of 44 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 45 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 67, low of 44 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: AM showers with a high of 62, low of 44 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
April 13...69...33...0.00
April 14...70...34...0.00
April 15...62...41...0.00
April 16...72...42...0.00
April 17...77...37...0.00
April 18...55...44...0.07
April 19...65...44...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
April 22...3.81...0.16
April 23...4.04...0.18
April 24...3.71...0.15
April 25...3.62...0.14
April 26...3.61...0.14
April 27...3.52...0.13
April 28...3.54...0.14
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
April 13...4.64...0.24
April 14...4.48...0.23
April 15...4.36...0.21
April 16...4.30...0.21
April 17...4.19...0.20
April 18...4.10...0.19
April 19...4.11...0.19
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
