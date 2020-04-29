Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 29, 2020

Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 29, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: PM showers with a high of 65, low of 48 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 61, low of 41 and 20% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 67, low of 44 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 60, low of 43 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 58, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 62, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 64, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date;High;Low;Prc.

April 20;69;38;0.00

April 21;60;47;0.00

April 22;59;47;0.47

April 23;68;48;0.05

April 24;66;49;0.32

April 25;66;47;0.05

April 26;69;37;0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date;Stage;Flow

April 29;3.97;0.18

April 30;3.88;0.17

May 1;3.77;0.16

May 2;3.69;0.15

May 3;3.85;0.17

May 4;4.69;0.25

May 5;4.51;0.23

RECENT READINGS

Date;Stage;Flow

April 20;4.02;0.18

April 21;3.92;0.17

April 22;3.84;0.16

April 23;4.28;0.21

April 24;4.45;0.22

April 25;4.46;0.22

April 26;4.43;0.22

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

