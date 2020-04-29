Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 29, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: PM showers with a high of 65, low of 48 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 61, low of 41 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 67, low of 44 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 60, low of 43 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 58, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 62, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 64, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date;High;Low;Prc.
April 20;69;38;0.00
April 21;60;47;0.00
April 22;59;47;0.47
April 23;68;48;0.05
April 24;66;49;0.32
April 25;66;47;0.05
April 26;69;37;0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date;Stage;Flow
April 29;3.97;0.18
April 30;3.88;0.17
May 1;3.77;0.16
May 2;3.69;0.15
May 3;3.85;0.17
May 4;4.69;0.25
May 5;4.51;0.23
RECENT READINGS
Date;Stage;Flow
April 20;4.02;0.18
April 21;3.92;0.17
April 22;3.84;0.16
April 23;4.28;0.21
April 24;4.45;0.22
April 25;4.46;0.22
April 26;4.43;0.22
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
