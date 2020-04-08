Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 8, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 67, low of 41 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 70, low of 39 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 65, low of 43 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 61, low of 39 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62, low of 39 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 63, low of 41 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 61, low of 39 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
March 30...49...43...0.58
March 31...51...37...0.28
April 1...50...34...0.13
April 2...51...34...0.02
April 3...50...28...0.07
April 4...45...35...0.11
April 5...65...42...0.03
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
April 8...5.44...0.33
April 9...5.10...0.29
April 10...4.82...0.26
April 11...4.58...0.24
April 12...4.38...0.22
April 13...4.22...0.20
April 14...4.07...0.19
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
March 30...4.98...0.28
March 31...7.93...0.66
April 1...9.56...0.90
April 2...9.15...0.84
April 3...8.14...0.69
April 4...7.44...0.59
April 5...6.99...0.52
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!