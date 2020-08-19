Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Aug. 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83, low of 60 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: AM showers with a high of 78, low of 54 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 82, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 86, low of 53 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 10...95...54...0.00

Aug. 11...83...48...0.00