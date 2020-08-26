Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Aug. 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83, low of 55 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 57 and 0% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 17...94...58...0.00

Aug. 18...86...61...0.00

Aug. 19...87...53...0.00