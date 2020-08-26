Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Aug. 26, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83, low of 55 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 57 and 0% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Aug. 17...94...58...0.00
Aug. 18...86...61...0.00
Aug. 19...87...53...0.00
Aug. 20...84...57...0.00
Aug. 21...77...61...0.00
Aug. 22...81...55...0.00
Aug. 23...85...52...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Aug. 26...1.98...0.01
Aug. 27...1.98...0.01
Aug. 28...1.97...0.01
Aug. 29...1.96...0.01
Aug. 30...1.96...0.01
Aug. 31...1.95...0.01
Sept. 1...1.95...0.01
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Aug. 17...2.04...0.01
Aug. 18...2.04...0.01
Aug. 19...2.02...0.01
Aug. 20...2.07...0.02
Aug. 21...2.03...0.01
Aug. 22...2.03...0.01
Aug. 23...2.03...0.01
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
