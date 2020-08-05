Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Aug. 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: AM showers with a high of 74, low of 50 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 55 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

July 27...97...60...0.00

July 28...92...57...0.00