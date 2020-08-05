Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Aug. 5, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: AM showers with a high of 74, low of 50 and 60% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 80, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 55 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 85, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
July 27...97...60...0.00
July 28...92...57...0.00
July 29...96...56...0.00
July 30...94...57...0.00
July 31...83...55...0.00
Aug. 1...85...58...0.00
Aug. 2...86...54...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Aug. 5...2.11...0.02
Aug. 6...2.11...0.02
Aug. 7...2.11...0.02
Aug. 8...2.10...0.02
Aug. 9...2.10...0.02
Aug. 10...2.09...0.02
Aug. 11...2.09...0.02
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
July 27...2.23...0.03
July 28...2.23...0.03
July 29...2.19...0.02
July 30...2.17...0.02
July 31...2.17...0.02
Aug. 1...2.14...0.02
Aug. 2...2.13...0.02
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
