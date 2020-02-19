Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 19, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 55, low of 30 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 53, low of 33 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 55, low of 36 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 53, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 35 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 46, low of 31 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50, low of 32 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Feb. 10...49...32...0.00
Feb. 11...48...30...0.00
Feb. 12...48...34...0.00
Feb. 13...45...35...0.07
Feb. 14...50...34...0.02
Feb. 15...46...40...0.54
Feb. 16...51...40...0.10
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Feb. 19...6.46...0.46
Feb. 20...6.01...0.40
Feb. 21...5.60...0.36
Feb. 22...5.25...0.32
Feb. 23...5.02...0.29
Feb. 24...5.28...0.32
Feb. 25...5.26...0.32
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Feb. 10...9.25...0.86
Feb. 11...8.54...0.75
Feb 12...7.90...0.66
Feb. 13...7.36...0.58
Feb. 14...7.03...0.54
Feb. 15...6.77...0.50
Feb. 16...7.93...0.66
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.