Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 12, 2020

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: AM fog/PM sun with a high of 53, low of 35 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Showers with a high of 48, low of 35 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Friday: AM showers with a high of 48, low of 37 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Rain with a high of 47, low of 39 and 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 50, low of 39 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 50, low of 37 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 41 and 50% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Feb. 3...45...30...0.01

Feb. 4...44...27...0.00