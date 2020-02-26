Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 26, 2020

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 59, low of 35 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 60, low of 35 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62, low of 39 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 34 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 53, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 38 and 50% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Feb. 17...51...33...0.01

Feb. 18...52...31...0.00