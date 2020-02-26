Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 26, 2020

Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 26, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 59, low of 35 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 60, low of 35 and 10% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62, low of 39 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 34 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 53, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 38 and 50% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Feb. 17...51...33...0.01

Feb. 18...52...31...0.00

Feb. 19...59...27...0.01

Feb. 20...57...29...0.00

Feb. 21...58...29...0.00

Feb. 22...58...31...0.01

Feb. 23...50...40...0.08

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

Feb. 26...5.09...0.30

Feb. 27...4.86...0.27

Feb. 28...4.65...0.25

Feb. 29...4.47...0.23

March 1...4.31...0.22

March 2...4.15...0.20

March 3...4.00...0.18

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

Feb. 17...8.00...0.67

Feb. 18...7.42...0.59

Feb. 19...6.99...0.53

Feb. 20...6.62...0.48

Feb. 21...6.30...0.44

Feb. 22...6.02...0.40

Feb. 23...5.78...0.38

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

