Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Feb. 5, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers with a high of 50, low of 46 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Showers with a high of 53, low of 45 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 54, low of 41 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 47, low of 38 and 60% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: AM showers with a high of 50, low of 35 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 52, low of 37 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 49, low of 37 and 50% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Jan. 27...51...40...0.67
Jan. 28...53...46...0.50
Jan. 29...49...46...0.21
Jan. 30...54...45...0.02
Jan. 31...62...53...0.00
Feb. 1...56...41...0.15
Feb. 2...47...33...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Feb. 5...8.13...0.69
Feb. 6...10.24...1.01
Feb. 7...9.58...0.91
Feb. 8...8.77...0.79
Feb. 9...7.91...0.66
Feb. 10...7.24...0.57
Feb. 11...6.68...0.49
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Jan. 27...10.85...1.11
Jan. 28...13.72...1.65
Jan. 29...16.41...2.36
Jan. 30...15.63...2.11
Jan. 31...13.61...1.63
Feb. 1...11.95...1.29
Feb. 2...10.83...1.11
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.