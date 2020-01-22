Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Jan. 22, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain with a high of 50, low of 48 and 90% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Rain with a high of 54, low of 48 and 90% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 54, low of 47 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 54, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 45 and 50% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Jan. 13...40...36...0.34
Jan. 14...42...29...0.14
Jan. 15...47...28...0.47
Jan. 16...45...30...0.13
Jan. 17...42...31...0.13
Jan. 18...50...42...0.08
Jan. 19...51...45...0.04
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Jan. 22...11.09...1.15
Jan. 23...13.23...1.55
Jan. 24...14.84...1.91
Jan. 25...16.06...2.25
Jan. 26...16.32...2.33
Jan. 27...15.99...2.22
Jan. 28...14.19...1.76
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Jan. 13...17.24...2.67
Jan. 14...16.50...2.39
Jan. 15...14.53...1.84
Jan. 16...14.16...1.75
Jan. 17...12.91...1.48
Jan. 18...11.56...1.23
Jan. 19...10.81...1.11
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.