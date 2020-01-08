Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Jan. 8, 2020

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 36 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: PM showers with a high of 46, low of 38 and 30% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Rain with a high of 46, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Rain with a high of 44, low of 38 and 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 37 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 41, low of 29 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Rain/snow with a high of 39, low of 31 and 40% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Dec. 29...44...39...0.24

Dec. 30...49...38...0.00