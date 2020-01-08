Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Jan. 8, 2020

Marys River
WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 36 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: PM showers with a high of 46, low of 38 and 30% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Rain with a high of 46, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Rain with a high of 44, low of 38 and 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 37 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 41, low of 29 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Rain/snow with a high of 39, low of 31 and 40% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Dec. 29...44...39...0.24

Dec. 30...49...38...0.00

Dec. 31...52...37...0.57

Jan. 1...53...44...0.14

Jan. 2...51...42...0.01

Jan. 3...57...36...0.12

Jan. 4...51...35...0.19

Jan. 5...50...41...0.57

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

Jan. 8...11.20...1.17

Jan. 9...11.11...1.15

Jan. 10...10.46...1.05

Jan. 11...13.67...1.64

Jan. 12...15.66...2.12

Jan. 13...15.71...2.13

Jan. 14...16.23...2.30

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

Dec. 29...4.17...0.201

Dec. 30...4.46...0.233

Dec. 31...4.21...0.205

Jan. 1...5.11...0.301

Jan. 2...8.30...0.716

Jan. 3...7.68...0.627

Jan. 4...7.10...0.546

Jan. 5...7.87...0.654

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

