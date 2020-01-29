Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Jan. 29, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain with a high of 50, low of 47 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Showers with a high of 57, low of 51 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 58, low of 50 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 43 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 47, low of 36 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 47, low of 34 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 47, low of 37 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Jan. 20...48...43...0.00
Jan. 21...48...41...0.53
Jan. 22...50...44...0.23
Jan. 23...58...50...0.05
Jan. 24...55...46...0.12
Jan. 25...58...46...0.30
Jan. 26...55...43...0.08
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
Jan. 29...14.98...1.94
Jan. 30...14.021.72
Jan. 31...14.85...1.91
Feb. 1...14.40...1.80
Feb. 2...12.83...1.46
Feb. 3...12.51...1.40
Feb. 4...10.88...1.12
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Jan. 20...10.03...0.98
Jan. 21...9.20...0.85
Jan. 22...10.11...0.99
Jan. 23...10.60...1.07
Jan. 24...11.79...1.27
Jan. 25...11.22...1.17
Jan. 26...11.40...1.20
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.