Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 1, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 67, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 47 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 78, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 74, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
June 22...89...52...0.00
June 23...92...58...0.00
June 24...78...59...0.00
June 25...86...53...0.00
June 26...89...56...0.00
June 27...73...57...0.00
June 28...68...54...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
July 1...2.65...0.06
July 2...2.63...0.06
July 3...2.61...0.06
July 4...2.59...0.05
July 5...2.58...0.05
July 6...2.56...0.05
July 7...2.54...0.05
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
June 22...3.07...0.09
June 23...2.97...0.09
June 24...2.90...0.08
June 25...2.84...0.07
June 26...2.81...0.07
June 27...2.72...0.06
June 28...2.71...0.06
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
