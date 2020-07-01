Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 67, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 47 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 78, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 74, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

June 22...89...52...0.00

June 23...92...58...0.00