Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 15, 2020

Marys River
WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 58 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 82, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 81, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 59 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 89, low of 60 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 87, low of 59 and 0% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

July 6...67...51...0.00

July 7...69...55...0.00

July 8...80...55...0.00

July 9...76...53...0.00

July 10...82...55...0.00

July 11...78...52...0.00

July 12...77...53...0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

July 15...2.41...0.04

July 16...2.40...0.04

July 17...2.39...0.04

July 18...2.38...0.04

July 19...2.36...0.04

July 20...2.35...0.04

July 21...2.34...0.03

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

July 6...2.58...0.05

July 7...2.57...0.05

July 8...2.58...0.05

July 9...2.54...0.05

July 10...2.52...0.05

July 11...2.51...0.05

July 12...2.45...0.04

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

