Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 22, 2020

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 79, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 82, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 90, low of 59 and 0% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

July 13...81...50...0.00

July 14...Not available