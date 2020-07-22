Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 22, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 79, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 80, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 82, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 90, low of 59 and 0% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
July 13...81...50...0.00
July 14...Not available
July 15...92...54...0.00
July 16...87...57...0.00
July 17...79...59...0.00
July 18...87...51...0.00
July 19...93...56...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
July 22...2.30...0.03
July 23...2.28...0.03
July 24...2.27...0.03
July 25...2.26...0.03
July 26...2.25...0.03
July 27...2.24...0.03
July 28...2.23...0.03
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
July 13...2.44...0.04
July 14...2.42...0.04
July 15...2.38...0.04
July 16...2.36...0.04
July 17...2.34...0.03
July 18...2.34...0.03
July 19...2.32...0.03
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
