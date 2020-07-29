Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 29, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 90, low of 54 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 87, low of 54 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79, low of 55 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
July 20...93...56...0.00
July 21...88...58...0.00
July 22...83...58...0.00
July 23...78...54...0.00
July 24...76...54...0.00
July 25...83...50...0.00
July 26...100...54...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
July 29...2.21...0.03
July 30...2.22...0.02
July 31...2.19...0.02
Aug. 1...2.18...0.02
Aug. 2...2.17...0.02
Aug. 3...2.16...0.02
Aug. 4...2.15...0.02
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
July 20...2.32...0.03
July 21...2.28...0.03
July 22...2.26...0.03
July 23...2.25...0.03
July 24...2.26...0.03
July 25...2.25...0.03
July 26...2.24...0.03
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!