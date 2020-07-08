Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 8, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 77, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 52 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
June 29...77...48...0.00
June 30...67...54...0.00
July 1...67...54...0.00
July 2...74...46...0.00
July 3...74...50...0.00
July 4...72...55...0.00
July 5...74...54...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
July 8...2.54...0.05
July 9...2.52...0.05
July 10...2.50...0.05
July 11...2.47...0.04
July 12...2.46...0.04
July 13...2.44...0.04
July 14...2.43...0.04
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
June 29...2.71...0.06
June 30...2.68...0.06
July 1...2.69...0.06
July 2...2.70...0.06
July 3...2.65...0.06
July 4...2.65...0.06
July 5...2.61...0.06
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
