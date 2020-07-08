Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 8, 2020

Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: July 8, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 77, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 52 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

June 29...77...48...0.00

June 30...67...54...0.00

July 1...67...54...0.00

July 2...74...46...0.00

July 3...74...50...0.00

July 4...72...55...0.00

July 5...74...54...0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

July 8...2.54...0.05

July 9...2.52...0.05

July 10...2.50...0.05

July 11...2.47...0.04

July 12...2.46...0.04

July 13...2.44...0.04

July 14...2.43...0.04

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

June 29...2.71...0.06

June 30...2.68...0.06

July 1...2.69...0.06

July 2...2.70...0.06

July 3...2.65...0.06

July 4...2.65...0.06

July 5...2.61...0.06

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

