Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 10, 2020

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: AM showers with a high of 72, low of 51 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Cloudy with a high of 70, low of 50 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Showers with a high of 63, low of 47 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 64, low of 47 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: AM showers with a high of 69, low of 48 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

June 1...72...44...0.00

June 2...77...45...0.00