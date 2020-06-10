Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 10, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: AM showers with a high of 72, low of 51 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Cloudy with a high of 70, low of 50 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 63, low of 47 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 64, low of 47 and 60% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: AM showers with a high of 69, low of 48 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
June 1...72...44...0.00
June 2...77...45...0.00
June 3...76...48...0.00
June 4...76...48...0.00
June 5...69...51...0.00
June 6...59...48...0.03
June 7...60...44...0.20
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
June 10...3.01...0.09
June 11...2.90...0.08
June 12...2.86...0.08
June 13...2.87...0.08
June 14...2.82...0.07
June 15...2.78...0.07
June 16...2.76...0.07
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
June 1...3.71...0.15
June 2...3.49...0.13
June 3...3.36...0.12
June 4...3.29...0.11
June 5...3.23...0.11
June 6...3.21...0.11
June 7...3.23...0.11
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!