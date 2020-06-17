Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 17, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82, low of 57 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86, low of 57 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 82, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 81, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
June 8...Not available
June 9...66...51...0.07
June 10...76...56...0.00
June 11...76...56...0.01
June 12...60...53...0.11
June 13...62...47...0.02
June 14...70...50...0.04
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
June 17...3.32...0.12
June 18...3.20...0.11
June 19...3.11...0.10
June 20...3.04...0.09
June 21...2.98...0.09
June 22...2.93...0.08
June 23...2.88...0.08
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
June 8...3.27...0.11
June 9...3.32...0.12
June 10...3.30...0.11
June 11...3.23...0.11
June 12...3.12...0.10
June 13...3.21...0.11
June 14...3.32...0.12
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
