Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 24, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 79, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 86, low of 57 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 68, low of 50 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 52 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79, low of 54 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
June 15...61...53...0.14
June 16...64...51...0.36
June 17...75...45...0.00
June 18...83...50...0.00
June 19...87...53...0.00
June 20...72...58...0.08
June 21...74...54...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
June 24...2.90...0.08
June 25...2.84...0.07
June 26...2.80...0.07
June 27...2.76...0.07
June 28...2.73...0.07
June 29...2.70...0.06
June 30...2.68...0.06
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
June 15...3.24...0.11
June 16...3.49...0.13
June 17...3.65...0.15
June 18...3.48...0.13
June 19...3.27...0.11
June 20...3.14...0.10
June 21...3.15...0.10
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!