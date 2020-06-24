Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 24, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 79, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83, low of 56 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 86, low of 57 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77, low of 50 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 68, low of 50 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 52 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79, low of 54 and 20% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

June 15...61...53...0.14

June 16...64...51...0.36