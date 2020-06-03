Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 3, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 46 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 48 and 0% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 62, low of 46 and 60% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Thunderstorms with a high of 58, low of 45 and 80% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 60, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 47 and 20% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date;High;Low;Prc.

May 25;72;50;0.00

May 26;77;54;0.00

May 27;86;49;0.00

May 28;90;53;0.00

May 29;81;54;0.00

May 30;58;51;0.37

May 31;66;48;0.01

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date;Stage;Flow

June 3;3.25;0.11

June 4;3.15;0.10

June 5;3.04;0.09

June 6;3.00;0.09

June 7;3.15;0.10

June 8;3.13;0.10

June 9;2.99;0.09

RECENT READINGS

Date;Stage;Flow

May 25;4.20;0.20

May 26;4.07;0.19

May 27;3.93;0.17

May 28;3.78;0.16

May 29;3.65;0.15

May 30;3.54;0.14

May 31;3.79;0.16

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

