Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: June 3, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 46 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74, low of 48 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 62, low of 46 and 60% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Thunderstorms with a high of 58, low of 45 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 60, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 66, low of 47 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date;High;Low;Prc.
May 25;72;50;0.00
May 26;77;54;0.00
May 27;86;49;0.00
May 28;90;53;0.00
May 29;81;54;0.00
May 30;58;51;0.37
May 31;66;48;0.01
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date;Stage;Flow
June 3;3.25;0.11
June 4;3.15;0.10
June 5;3.04;0.09
June 6;3.00;0.09
June 7;3.15;0.10
June 8;3.13;0.10
June 9;2.99;0.09
RECENT READINGS
Date;Stage;Flow
May 25;4.20;0.20
May 26;4.07;0.19
May 27;3.93;0.17
May 28;3.78;0.16
May 29;3.65;0.15
May 30;3.54;0.14
May 31;3.79;0.16
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
