Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: March 18, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: AM clouds/PM sun with a high of 56, low of 33 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 60, low of 35 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 61, low of 36 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62, low of 36 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: PM showers with a high of 62, low of 38 and 30% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 53, low of 38 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 37 and 50% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
March 9...56...29...0.00
March 10...64...29...0.01
March 11...58...34...0.00
March 12...58...32...0.00
March 13...40...32...0.44
March 14...46...33...0.71
March 15...53...32...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
March 18...4.38...0.22
March 19...4.23...0.21
March 20...4.10...0.189
March 21...3.99...0.18
March 22...3.90...0.17
March 23...3.82...0.17
March 24...3.79...0.16
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
March 9...4.37...0.22
March 10...4.28...0.21
March 11...4.19...0.20
March 12...4.12...0.20
March 13...4.06...0.19
March 14...4.63...0.25
March 15...5.02...0.29
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.