Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: March 25, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers with a high of 50, low of 31 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 51, low of 38 and 20% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Showers with a high of 49, low of 41 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 41 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 40 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 58, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: AM showers with a high of 58, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

March 16...60...31...0.00

March 17...62...31...0.00

March 18...59...33...0.00

March 19...65...32...0.00

March 20...67...35...0.00

March 21...63...36...0.00

March 22...66...33...0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

March 25...3.80...0.16

March 26...3.65...0.15

March 27...3.60...0.14

March 28...3.65...0.15

March 29...3.56...0.14

March 30...3.99...0.18

March 31...4.06...0.19

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

March 16...4.62...0.25

March 17...4.40...0.23

March 18...4.29...0.21

March 19...4.19...0.20

March 20...4.08...0.19

March 21...3.99...0.18

March 22...3.93...0.17

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

