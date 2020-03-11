Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: March 11, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 57, low of 32 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 55, low of 31 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 49, low of 34 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 45, low of 28 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46, low of 27 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 50, low of 29 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 53, low of 31 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
March 2...52...37...0.00
March 3...62...45...0.00
March 4...58...40...0.00
March 5...61...33...0.00
March 6...46...41...0.24
March 7...48...34...0.04
March 8...46...29...0.01
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
March 11...4.16...0.20
March 12...4.08...0.19
March 13...4.01...0.18
March 14...3.98...0.18
March 15...3.90...0.17
March 16...3.84...0.17
March 17...3.80...0.16
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
March 2...4.97...0.29
March 3...4.83...0.27
March 4...4.75...0.26
March 5...4.65...0.25
March 6...4.55...0.24
March 7...4.58...0.25
March 8...4.50...0.24
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.