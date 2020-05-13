Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: May 13, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain with a high of 58, low of 47 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Showers with a high of 61, low of 42 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69, low of 48 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: PM light rain with a high of 69, low of 49 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Thunderstorms with a high of 62, low of 47 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Thunderstorms with a high of 63, low of 46 and 80% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 65, low of 44 and 40% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
May 4...70...36...0.00
May 5...71...47...0.00
May 6...65...43...0.04
May 7...75...43...0.00
May 8...88...48...0.00
May 9...86...54...0.00
May 10...84...51...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
May 13...3.70...0.15
May 14...3.88...0.17
May 15...4.42...0.22
May 16...4.40...0.22
May 17...4.48...0.23
May 18...7.15...0.60
May 19...8.63...0.76
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
May 4...4.54...0.23
May 5...4.36...0.21
May 6...4.21...0.20
May 7...4.12...0.19
May 8...3.93...0.17
May 9...3.79...0.16
May 10...3.69...0.15
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!