Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: May 20, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Cloudy with a high of 60, low of 46 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Showers with a high of 58, low of 42 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Friday: AM showers with a high of 61, low of 40 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 67, low of 47 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 66, low of 50 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70 low of 48 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
May 11...67...50...0.01
May 12...59...50...0.22
May 13...59...48...0.06
May 14...59...49...0.27
May 15...70...43...0.00
May 16...68...52...0.10
May 17...65...46...0.21
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
May 20...4.68...0.25
May 21...4.40...0.22
May 22...4.17...0.20
May 23...3.93...0.17
May 24...3.76...0.16
May 25...3.61...0.14
May 26...3.49...0.13
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
May 11...3.59...0.14
May 12...3.55...0.14
May 13...3.58...0.14
May 14...3.63...0.14
May 15...4.05...0.18
May 16...3.85...0.17
May 17...3.79...0.16
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
