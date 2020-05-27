Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 67, low of 50 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: AM showers with a high of 67, low of 49 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 70 low of 48 and 20% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 68, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

May 18...60...50...0.54

May 19...61...47...0.01