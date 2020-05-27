Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: May 27, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 67, low of 50 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: AM showers with a high of 67, low of 49 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 70 low of 48 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 68, low of 49 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
May 18...60...50...0.54
May 19...61...47...0.01
May 20...59...50...0.00
May 21...57...45...0.02
May 22...61...41...0.01
May 23...66...38...0.00
May 24...75...44...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
May 27...3.75...0.16
May 28...3.58...0.14
May 29...3.42...0.13
May 30...3.32...0.12
May 31...3.28...0.11
June 1...3.22...0.11
June 2...3.12...0.10
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
May 18...3.98...0.18
May 19...5.52...0.34
May 20...5.04...0.28
May 21...4.68...0.25
May 22...4.67...0.25
May 23...4.62...0.24
May 24...4.40...0.22
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!