Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: May 6, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: AM showers with a high of 63, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 74, low of 44 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 51 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 84, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80, low of 51 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Monday: PM showers with a high of 71, low of 50 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 63, low of 48 and 50% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
April 27...65...49...0.00
April 28...75...50...0.00
April 29...67...50...0.00
April 30...63...46...0.00
May 1...60...37...0.06
May 2...59...45...0.37
May 3...61...40...0.14
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
May 6...4.05...0.18
May 7...3.93...0.17
May 8...3.77...0.16
May 9...3.66...0.15
May 10...3.57...0.14
May 11...3.50...0.13
May 12...3.60...0.14
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
April 27...4.35...0.21
April 28...4.22...0.20
April 29...4.08...0.19
April 30...3.96...0.18
May 1...3.90...0.17
May 2...3.86...0.17
May 3...4.64...0.24
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
