Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 2, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 93, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 95, low of 57 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 89, low of 55 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 96, low of 60 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 64 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 100, low of 65 and 0% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Aug. 24...84...52...0.00
Aug. 25...83...53...0.00
Aug. 26...86...52...0.00
Aug. 27...87...49...0.00
Aug. 28...88...52...0.00
Aug. 29...79...54...0.00
Aug. 30...81...43...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Aug. 24...2.07...0.02
Aug. 25...2.00...0.01
Aug. 26...2.03...0.01
Aug. 27...1.97...0.02
Aug. 28...1.99...0.01
Aug. 29...1.95...0.01
Aug. 30...1.99...0.01
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
