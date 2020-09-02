 Skip to main content
Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 2, 2020

Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 2, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 93, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 95, low of 57 and 10% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Sunny with a high of 89, low of 55 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 96, low of 60 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 64 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 100, low of 65 and 0% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 24...84...52...0.00

Aug. 25...83...53...0.00

Aug. 26...86...52...0.00

Aug. 27...87...49...0.00

Aug. 28...88...52...0.00

Aug. 29...79...54...0.00

Aug. 30...81...43...0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

Aug. 24...2.07...0.02

Aug. 25...2.00...0.01

Aug. 26...2.03...0.01

Aug. 27...1.97...0.02

Aug. 28...1.99...0.01

Aug. 29...1.95...0.01

Aug. 30...1.99...0.01

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

