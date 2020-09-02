Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 93, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 95, low of 57 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 89, low of 55 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92, low of 58 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 96, low of 60 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 64 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 100, low of 65 and 0% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 24...84...52...0.00

Aug. 25...83...53...0.00

Aug. 26...86...52...0.00