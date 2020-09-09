Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 56 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 94, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 88, low of 51 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 31...80...59...0.00

Sept. 1...93...56...0.00