Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 9, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 56 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 94, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 88, low of 51 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
Aug. 31...80...59...0.00
Sept. 1...93...56...0.00
Sept. 2...96...58...0.00
Sept. 3...98...58...0.00
Sept. 4...76...53...0.00
Sept. 5...79...50...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
Aug. 31...2.01...0.01
Sept. 1...1.95...0.01
Sept. 2...1.98...0.01
Sept. 3...1.97...0.01
Sept. 4...1.90...0.01
Sept. 5...1.95...0.01
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
