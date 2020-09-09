 Skip to main content
Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: Sept. 9, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 97, low of 56 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 94, low of 52 and 0% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Sunny with a high of 88, low of 51 and 0% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 83, low of 51 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 84, low of 53 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81, low of 52 and 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81, low of 54 and 10% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

Aug. 31...80...59...0.00

Sept. 1...93...56...0.00

Sept. 2...96...58...0.00

Sept. 3...98...58...0.00

Sept. 4...76...53...0.00

Sept. 5...79...50...0.00

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

Aug. 31...2.01...0.01

Sept. 1...1.95...0.01

Sept. 2...1.98...0.01

Sept. 3...1.97...0.01

Sept. 4...1.90...0.01

Sept. 5...1.95...0.01

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

