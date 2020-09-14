Philomath woman hurt in Sept. 9 crash on Highway 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Philomath woman was taken to the hospital after a collision Sept. 9 on Highway 20 at Granger Road, about halfway between Corvallis and Albany.

The crash happened at 9:02 a.m. when a 2006 Ford Explorer turned east onto Highway 20 from Granger Road and was struck in the side by a westbound 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the highway, with the Explorer landing on its roof.

The driver of the explorer, Teresa Anderson, 55, of Philomath, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Edwin, 65, of Las Vegas, the driver of the pickup, was not injured.

No citations were issued.

