Philomath Youth Activities Club navigates its way through pandemic

Early Thursday afternoon at the Philomath Youth Activities Club, Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack’s office partially lit up an otherwise darkened building.
The clubhouse remains empty with no kids playing air hockey or building at the Lego table. Outside, the athletic fields that would usually be alive with youth baseball and softball practice are instead vacant.
The nonprofit organization is trying to maneuver its way through the great coronavirus pandemic of 2020. It’s been more than a month now since PYAC closed its doors in response to implemented restrictions and closures.
“The first few days, it was like pandemonium so I really didn’t have time to process that, your mind doesn’t go there,” Van Vlack said. “And then by the second week, it was like, alright, and I deep cleaned my office and rearranged. But the longer this goes, the more you realize this is a big, big deal.”
It really hits home when a 3-year-old calls in via FaceTime because she misses the clubhouse and the activities.
“You realize the importance of providing what we do,” Van Vlack said.
PYAC sets up its schedule to correspond with the school district. Oregon schools were ordered closed by Gov. Kate Brown beginning March 16 and PYAC suspended its operation beginning on that date as well.
With those circumstances, PYAC was forced to lay off 10 of its 12 employees — all but Van Vlack and the administrative coordinator. If the closure remains in place beyond April, those final two employees could be laid off as well.
PYAC had hopes of securing funds through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“It sounded like a program perfect for us so we got everything together,” Van Vlack said about the application process. “I worked three or four days last week trying to get that and we got it all in and submitted and then we get the email that all of the money’s gone.”
When PYAC does open up again, Van Vlack’s not sure what kind of staff will be available to go to work.
“Even if everything got lifted in a perfect-case scenario and in three weeks, we were able to start programming again, it will be a challenge for us because I don’t know if all of our staff would be able to come back,” he said. “Just because some of them are college students that now have gone home and it doesn’t make sense for them to physically work.”
Eight of PYAC’s 12 staffers are college students.
Taking a look at the overall financial picture, PYAC is sitting a little better than it could, especially since the organization’s board of directors have placed an emphasis on saving money for unforeseen circumstances.
“We’ve been able to put some money in reserves, so we really won’t miss a beat in the month of April and we can probably survive the month of May,” Van Vlack said. “But if we get into June and don’t have summer programs, then it’s a whole different situation because essentially, you end up shutting down the organization for who knows how long.”
The organization overall depends a lot of fundraising and donations.
“Fortunately, a lot of our donations come early in the year,” Van Vlack said. “Our annual fund starts actually in December and into January, so we’re in good shape there.”
However, many of those that commit to giving during those few months often wait until tax season to actually make the gift and as a result, many haven’t come in. In past years, PYAC would send donors reminders but Van Vlack said that did not feel appropriate because of the timing.
“Literally the week it happened (restrictions and closures) would be the week that we’d send our second follow-up letter ... and the board just deemed that with people being laid off and stuff, that doesn’t seem like an appropriate letter to send out,” he said. “Everything literally got put on hold.”
Still, no program fees and no child-care money coming in creates financial hardship.
“We have had a few of our significant donors actually reach out to us to say they wanted to help, so that was nice,” Van Vlack said. “We haven’t seen anything yet and we don’t know what that looks like but that was very generous of them.”
Other avenues could surface to help out nonprofits such as PYAC.
“I think a lot of funders are realizing the challenges this is going to put on nonprofits and so there are some funding sources becoming available; I’m not real familiar with them yet,” Van Vlack said.
Van Vlack said he’s worried about what could happen in the next few years.
“My concern is how does this affect us next year and the year after?” said Van Vlack, mentioning factors such as the stock market’s instability. “This is going to have an impact well beyond when the restrictions are lifted and people start to try to get back to some level of normalcy.”
As for programming, it’s all on hold with the organization in a wait-and-see mode.
“Baseball, softball registration happened before (the closure) and right now, we’re holding out hope that there still could be some form of a program,” Van Vlack said.
If social distancing orders are lifted by early June, Van Vlack believes there might still be a modified season. Most teams compete under the Junior Baseball Organization’s umbrella and Van Vlack said PYAC is following their lead. Almost 280 kids registered for baseball and softball.
“We’re all big sports people and we know how important they are and we feel like after the craziness of this is all done, whenever that is, families are going to need some form of regular (life and routine) and kids are going to want to get outside, kids are going to want to see their friends, and so what better way to do it than with sports — if it’s safe and deemed appropriate to do so,” Van Vlack said.
But if restrictions remain in place much beyond June 1, Van Vlack said the JBO seasons could be in jeopardy, although an in-house program like T-ball could probably still be pulled off. If closures continue into August, then PYAC wouldn’t be able to salvage any of those activities because they would start to impede upon the school district’s fall sports programs.
Van Vlack said in an April 10 email to the PYAC community that anyone who does not feel comfortable having their child participate to contact the office for credit or refund purposes. If the season is canceled altogether, all registered participants would receive credits or refunds.
“There’s a lot more questions than there are answers and most of them revolve around direct programs and finances for us.”
PYAC has not had to cancel any community fundraisers just yet with the way the schedule has fallen. The next event on the horizon would be in July with the fish rodeo, which has been part of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s lineup of activities in recent years.
“I would hope things are normal and fine there but if you would’ve asked me when it started, I would’ve said none of this would ever happen, so I just don’t know,” Van Vlack said. “The one thing I know over the last six weeks is I don’t know.”
PYAC is hoping that it’s going to be able to offer its annual “Fun in the Sun” summer day camp that launches for kids ages 5-12 after the academic school year ends and runs into mid-August.
If restrictions are lifted and with school not resuming on-campus classes, Van Vlack said PYAC would consider starting Fun in the Sun earlier than usual.
“That would all be dependent upon what restrictions come from the state,” he added. “We are state certified with our child-care program and they would have to give us their OK but we’re hoping that could possibly be the case.”
Another traditional late summer activity involving PYAC is the weeklong Safety Town sessions offered to incoming kindergartners. If any decisions are made with any of the summer programs, PYAC will reach out to its community.
For now, the waiting continues to see how the pandemic restrictions and closures play out.
“Parents are going to be ready for those kids to get back out, get on the ballfields or get here to the clubhouse,” Van Vlack said. “Obviously, some may have concerns and it could take a while to get their feet back in the water but ultimately, I think it’ll be a positive thing.”
