Philomath Youth Activities Club navigates its way through pandemic

Other avenues could surface to help out nonprofits such as PYAC.

“I think a lot of funders are realizing the challenges this is going to put on nonprofits and so there are some funding sources becoming available; I’m not real familiar with them yet,” Van Vlack said.

Van Vlack said he’s worried about what could happen in the next few years.

“My concern is how does this affect us next year and the year after?” said Van Vlack, mentioning factors such as the stock market’s instability. “This is going to have an impact well beyond when the restrictions are lifted and people start to try to get back to some level of normalcy.”

As for programming, it’s all on hold with the organization in a wait-and-see mode.

“Baseball, softball registration happened before (the closure) and right now, we’re holding out hope that there still could be some form of a program,” Van Vlack said.

If social distancing orders are lifted by early June, Van Vlack believes there might still be a modified season. Most teams compete under the Junior Baseball Organization’s umbrella and Van Vlack said PYAC is following their lead. Almost 280 kids registered for baseball and softball.