Philomath's food and beverage businesses try to survive pandemic restrictions

As a result, Eats & Treats opted to offer take-out food.

“That presented its own set of problems. We had to bring in multiple phone lines because everything’s coming in on the phone,” he said. “We had to station somebody in the parking lot and we had to do all of the safety procedures with the gloves and sanitation and all of the things you have to do, which is training curve.”

McHenry estimated that it took about three weeks for both his staff and the customers to get the hang of this new approach. Still, there was a lot of red ink showing up in the financials. So, Lynda McHenry decided to take an aggressive approach to spreading the word via social media.

“We’ve been really blessed with really great customers that have supported us and we got our nose above water,” Sandy McHenry said. “Our volume’s down — I’ll tell you probably 30% — and we’ve laid off about 30% of our people ... But we’re blessed; we’re blessed with great employees and great customers.”

Dirt Road Brewing’s Cox had to lay off his 10-person staff — all but brewer Jay Shilling “because I have a lot of beer that I need taken care of that’s in fermenters right now and we’re still doing packaging.”

Cox estimates his business in the pub is probably down roughly 25%.