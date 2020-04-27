Philomath's food and beverage businesses try to survive pandemic restrictions

In preparation for the coming day’s business, Eats & Treats owner Sandy McHenry stood at his custom-made grill Friday morning to throw marinated meat on the fire.
Later in the day, five minutes before Chuck Cox planned to open Dirt Road Brewing for a three-hour stretch, his first customers had already walked through the front door and another could be seen coming up the sidewalk with growler in hand.
And over at Vinwood Taphouse, a skeletal crew worked on filling food orders while owner Lorie Harwood tried to make the financials work well enough to eventually come out of the state-imposed virus restrictions in the best shape possible.
It’s a glimpse into the daily routine of three Philomath food and beverage businesses that are trying to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the shutdown order, Sandy and Lynda McHenry sat down and had to ask themselves several questions. Should they shut down Eats & Treats completely for however long it takes? What if their employees go out and get other jobs to force them to start back up with a new crew?
“We said, ‘we’ll never reopen.’ It was devastating financially because you may defer your monthly payments on the building and you may defer your insurance, but those chickens are going to come to roost sooner or later,” McHenry said. “It was huge numbers and we employ 24 people, so it’s not a small operation.”
As a result, Eats & Treats opted to offer take-out food.
“That presented its own set of problems. We had to bring in multiple phone lines because everything’s coming in on the phone,” he said. “We had to station somebody in the parking lot and we had to do all of the safety procedures with the gloves and sanitation and all of the things you have to do, which is training curve.”
McHenry estimated that it took about three weeks for both his staff and the customers to get the hang of this new approach. Still, there was a lot of red ink showing up in the financials. So, Lynda McHenry decided to take an aggressive approach to spreading the word via social media.
“We’ve been really blessed with really great customers that have supported us and we got our nose above water,” Sandy McHenry said. “Our volume’s down — I’ll tell you probably 30% — and we’ve laid off about 30% of our people ... But we’re blessed; we’re blessed with great employees and great customers.”
Dirt Road Brewing’s Cox had to lay off his 10-person staff — all but brewer Jay Shilling “because I have a lot of beer that I need taken care of that’s in fermenters right now and we’re still doing packaging.”
Cox estimates his business in the pub is probably down roughly 25%.
“The margins have been pretty decent to be honest with you,” Cox said. “It’s either myself or my brewer in here serving the beer and we’re open six days a week.”
As for the beer that goes out the door to other establishments, Dirt Road has experienced a steep decline.
“My outside accounts, I’ve lost 80% of them but the few that are still buying beer, I discount my kegs to them just so they can move beer through their taps,” Cox said, “and they’re doing the same thing — just selling growlers at a discount trying to get rid of product.”
Cox speaks with a positive outlook about getting through the pandemic restrictions. Instead of hanging his head, Cox sees this period as an opportunity to hit the reset button.
“It’s been good for my soul having a little break to be honest with you,” Cox said. “This has been a good opportunity to regroup, clean the place like crazy, I’ve repainted, I’ve done some maintenance. We’ve been working on our menu and doing some changes so we hope when we reopen, we’ll be in force again.”
Dirt Road Brewing had just launched the business a little more than eight months ago.
“It’s been a shot in the pocketbook but we’re fortunate because we have some pretty low overhead here so it hasn’t been that big of an issue,” he added. “Plus, I’m a contractor by trade and I have other projects going on.”
When the restrictions on food and beverage establishments were first implemented, Vinwood Taphouse stuck to only growler fills and shut down the kitchen with the thinking that the governor’s order wouldn't last beyond a month's time.
“I sat down and figured what I had, what I could pay for to get us through the month and what we would have to restart,” Harwood said. “Just doing minimal business, the numbers just weren’t very good. So we thought, well, we can get through this for a month.”
But then it became clear that the restrictions would remain in place for much longer.
“When it became pretty obvious that it wasn’t going to be just a month, we decided, ‘OK, let’s do the takeout — a little bit of money is better than none,’” Harwood said.
Besides, Vinwood’s customers had been asking if it would consider doing takeout.
“The people have always just been great in supporting Vinwood, so we’re doing what we can,” Harwood said. “We decided to open the kitchen with a minimal menu.”
As one might expect, layoffs were necessary to keep the operation afloat. Vinwood had 24 employees on the payroll — that includes part-time and full-time. After the decision was made to offer takeout food and with a more solid outlook connected with funding opportunities, Harwood said Vinwood brought back five kitchen staff in addition to the four employees that are working with the orders.
“Obviously, everybody’s down percentage-wise, which we’re down like 61% from what we were doing a year ago in this month,” Harwood said.
Eats & Treats and Vinwood Taphouse both received loans through the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program.
“Yesterday morning (April 22), it funded. I don’t know for sure how everybody else has done, but the banker was unbelievably good, five stars,” McHenry said. “Actually, surprisingly, the instructions that came with the loan are written so a third grader can understand them. They’re clear, precise and simple, which is refreshing for anything dealing with the government.”
Added McHenry, “That will keep us whole for 60 days. At the end of 60 days, you don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
To give an example of the uncertainties, McHenry said he expects there to be a pork and beef shortage — possibly even with seafood and poultry — so availability and price will become issues.
Over at Vinwood, Harwood said those funds definitely help.
“As long as we can be able to pay for employees and that type of stuff, we should be fine I think for the next couple of months,” Harwood said. “But if it gets past that, it could cause havoc for a lot of people, I think.”
The Payroll Protection Program does come with requirements — such as 75% of the money must go to labor expenses and it must be spent within 60 days. McHenry has a compliance checklist in place to make sure the money will be accounted for because if all requirements are met, it doesn’t have to be repaid as a forgivable loan.
“That’ll be a godsend because probably 20% to 30% of that money has already gone out the window out of pocket,” McHenry said. “We’ve been running negative balances here for a while.”
Harwood said she keeps an eye on the coronavirus statistics in Benton County and although she understands the health risks, she hopes the restrictions don’t remain in place for too much longer.
“We can just pray, I guess, that things progress,” she said. “I think the hardest thing is just the unknown — not knowing what’s going to happen.”
When the day comes that restrictions are lifted, Harwood said that brings a new set of challenges involving orders and staffing. Beyond those internal labor issues, a reopening also makes one wonder if customers will be comfortable enough to start eating in restaurants around other people again.
“Are you ever going to get back to normal? Not a first, I don’t think so,” Harwood said. “There’s going to be people that aren’t going to want to come in and sit down and eat. So yeah, that’s going to be a struggle for a lot of us, too.”
Dirt Road’s Cox applied for financial relief through the SBA as well.
“We’re in the process of seeing how that pans out,” Cox said. “I know we missed the first round.”
But the upbeat Cox mentioned all of the great support he’s experienced from customers.
“People come in and get a growler filled and they’re happy to be here. I love the support I’ve been getting from the community,” he said. “What’s nice is it keeps the beer flowing through our taps, that’s the main thing. I discounted our growlers ... people come in and they’re happy to be getting beer and supporting us.”
When the state begins to lift restrictions, the businesses will evaluate what needs to be done to move forward toward a profitable future.
“Nobody knows what the reopening is going to mean,” McHenry said. “Let’s say you can only hold a third of the customers you had before — how do you make that work economically? We’re working on different models and that in itself is a cost to the business.”
At a place like Dirt Road Brewing, patrons come in to socialize, a spot to hang out with friends. Social distancing in that type of atmosphere and mindset would present quite the challenge.
“When we reopen, I’ve heard everything from five people per thousand feet — so I end up getting seven people in here,” Cox said. “Business model-wise, that wouldn’t work so you might as well shut the doors at that point.”
Cox believes his business will make it through the pandemic intact.
“I tell you what — it’s nothing that we won’t be able to handle, I guarantee you that,” Cox said. “We’ll figure it out one way or the other.”
Asked if Eats & Treats will survive?
“Well yeah, a cowboy can survive,” McHenry said. “I don’t know how, but we’re going to get it done.”
