Philomath's reopening: City manager, chamber director positive about future

“It’s a concern but my hope is that people continue to get familiar with it and we get more and more people ... if it’s important to them, they’ll follow the pretty simple instructions, click the link and join the meeting to give their input,” Workman said.

Workman said the city has seen no delays because of the pandemic with some of its other ongoing projects — the comprehensive plan update, the streetscape project and the water treatment plant construction. Presentations, meetings and hearings will be coming up, such as an anticipated streetscape update at the June 15 Planning Commission meeting.

Current timelines call for the water plant to be constructed during the summer of 2021 and the streetscape construction to occur in the summer of 2022.

As far as recreation goes, city parks have never closed but there have been restrictions when it comes to the playground equipment and large gatherings. When Benton County’s Phase 1 plan went into effect, the city started to take reservations for park facilities, as long as the groups are 25 or less.

“There’s not a lot of information on Phase 2, other than it could go up to groups of 100 and it could remove the travel restrictions,” Workman said. “When we get to there, we’ll update our reservations accordingly.”