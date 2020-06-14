PHS graduate Justin Johnson on chancellor's list at Arkansas

×
Philomath High School graduate Justin Johnson earned spots on the chancellor’s list and dean’s list at the University of Arkansas for the spring term.
To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 while completing at least 12 credit hours normally required for graduation. Johnson is majoring in recreation and sport management.
Johnson graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2017.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
