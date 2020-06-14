PHS graduate Lindsay Schell on dean's list at George Fox

×
Philomath High School graduate Lindsay Schell earned a spot on the dean’s list at the George Fox University for the spring semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Schell is a sophomore majoring in biology at the Newberg school.
Schell graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019.
