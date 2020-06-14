You are the owner of this article.
PHS graduate Lindsay Schell on dean's list at George Fox

PHS graduation 2019

Lindsay Schell, at the microphone, made the dean's list for the spring term at George Fox.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Philomath High School graduate Lindsay Schell earned a spot on the dean’s list at the George Fox University for the spring semester.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Schell is a sophomore majoring in biology at the Newberg school.

Schell graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019.

