PHS students launch effort to help with technology needs

Charge Forward, an organization established by local students, hopes to help other students that have technology needs during this time of online distance learning.

The organization’s goal is to give free computers to students that need them for their schoolwork. Recipients keep the computers as their own with no strings attached.

Charge Forward is collecting donations of computers and other technology that individuals are no longer using. The organization’s volunteers collect the items and wipe all data from the hard drive while returning it to its factory-programmed state.

Meanwhile, students can make anonymous requests for devices through Charge Forward’s website. The organization then selects the best computer for that student, upgrades the operating system and offers assistance and maintenance moving forward.

Those willing to donate and students who want to make a request can learn more about the program at www.chargeforward.tech.

