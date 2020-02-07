Pipe bombs found in Kings Valley residence; KVCS students dismissed early

Kings Valley Charter School was dismissed early and neighboring homes were evacuated on Wednesday after law enforcement discovered pipe bombs in a nearby residence while serving a search warrant, according to officials.
“We discovered it while we were on scene for an unrelated situation,” said Lt. Dustin Newman of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office served a warrant at 10:30 a.m. at 23811 Maxfield Creek Road in Kings Valley, about 150 yards away from the school, as part of a theft investigation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies located stolen property and arrested 48-year-old James Thompson and 43-year-old Lloyd Thompson, brothers, on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
Deputies then found six improvised explosive devices.
The school went into lockout as a precaution, said Buzz Brazeau, Superintendent of the Philomath School District. Exterior doors were locked and students were not allowed outside.
You have free articles remaining.
“The charter school mainly went into a lockout and ended up being in constant contact with Polk County Sheriff,” Brazeau said. “Eventually, the charter school made a determination to send the kids home.”
Class was dismissed about 30 minutes early. The threat was about 100 to 200 yards away from the school, Brazeau added. The school’s enrollment, when at full capacity, is 207 students.
“I salute them (law enforcement) for being overly cautious,” Brazeau said.
Deputies located six improvised explosive devices, which the Salem Police Department Bomb Squad removed. Five of the devices were viable pipe bombs and capable of causing serious physical injury or death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Philomath Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 12:55 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:14 p.m. to handle the evacuation of residents and the school, and to provide medical coverage and fire response, according to Deputy Chief Chancy Ferguson of Philomath Fire & Rescue.
On Thursday, Polk County sheriff deputies returned to the residence to execute another search warrant, which led to the recovery of further evidence and to the arrest of two additional people for outstanding warrants.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews or Twitter.com/philomathsports and like him at Facebook.com/philomathexpress.