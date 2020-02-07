Pipe bombs found in Kings Valley residence; KVCS students dismissed early

Kings Valley Charter School was dismissed early and neighboring homes were evacuated on Wednesday after law enforcement discovered pipe bombs in a nearby residence while serving a search warrant, according to officials.

“We discovered it while we were on scene for an unrelated situation,” said Lt. Dustin Newman of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office served a warrant at 10:30 a.m. at 23811 Maxfield Creek Road in Kings Valley, about 150 yards away from the school, as part of a theft investigation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies located stolen property and arrested 48-year-old James Thompson and 43-year-old Lloyd Thompson, brothers, on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft.

Deputies then found six improvised explosive devices.

The school went into lockout as a precaution, said Buzz Brazeau, Superintendent of the Philomath School District. Exterior doors were locked and students were not allowed outside.

“The charter school mainly went into a lockout and ended up being in constant contact with Polk County Sheriff,” Brazeau said. “Eventually, the charter school made a determination to send the kids home.”