Planning Commission approves 'urban fringe' agreement with county

“To better clarify who has jurisdiction pertaining to development in areas within the urban fringe, the UGMA is being updated to reflect that the city shall be responsible for the enforcement of city implementing ordinances,” the staff report reads.

In addition, the city and the county have also been processing building permits in the same manner for many years based on their intergovernmental agreement. Proposed amendments now specifically call out which permits are being processed per the IGA on a development application for property that has entered into a delayed annexation agreement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Depa said the amended agreement has already been presented to the Benton County commissioners who have preliminarily approved the proposed changes.

The agreement updates now head to the City Council for approval, and then to the county commissioners for their final approval.

In other news from the meeting, the Planning Commission revisited development code issues, including modifications to a specific section involving vehicle parking standards. A work session is planned for Feb. 18 for further discussion.

City Council Ruth Causey talked to the Planning Commission with a request to make changes to municipal code related to recreational vehicles.