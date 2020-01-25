Planning Commission approves 'urban fringe' agreement with county

The Philomath Planning Commission approved updates to its Urban Growth Management Agreement with Benton County during a Jan. 21 meeting.
“This is an old agreement that’s getting updated to reflect current practices related to properties with a delayed annexation agreement that submit development plans,” said City Manager Chris Workman, adding that there are two such properties that currently exist. “Basically, if you’re in the county but have a delayed annexation agreement with the city, you have to go through the city for building permits or land-use permits, not the county. This has been the practice for a while now, but it’s not been spelled out in the agreement.”
The county adopted zoning chapters to match those within the city’s development code back in the 1980s. But as Workman said, the local regulating documents have changed over time and staff’s understanding changed so that the common practice was not being followed.
According to a staff report by Associate Planner Patrick Depa, the county plans to eliminate the zoning chapters that no longer match the city’s zoning designation being used as a place holder during the time of a delayed annexation. In following Philomath’s Comprehensive Plan and the Urban Growth Management Agreement, both jurisdictions agree that city zoning does apply to all properties that are annexed or under a delayed annexation agreement.
“To better clarify who has jurisdiction pertaining to development in areas within the urban fringe, the UGMA is being updated to reflect that the city shall be responsible for the enforcement of city implementing ordinances,” the staff report reads.
In addition, the city and the county have also been processing building permits in the same manner for many years based on their intergovernmental agreement. Proposed amendments now specifically call out which permits are being processed per the IGA on a development application for property that has entered into a delayed annexation agreement.
Depa said the amended agreement has already been presented to the Benton County commissioners who have preliminarily approved the proposed changes.
The agreement updates now head to the City Council for approval, and then to the county commissioners for their final approval.
In other news from the meeting, the Planning Commission revisited development code issues, including modifications to a specific section involving vehicle parking standards. A work session is planned for Feb. 18 for further discussion.
City Council Ruth Causey talked to the Planning Commission with a request to make changes to municipal code related to recreational vehicles.
Workman said the discussion included “adding the definition of an RV park from the ORS (Oregon Revised Statutes) into the municipal code and setting a limit to the number of RV sites that would be allowed in the city.”
Causey agreed to work with staff on developing language to write up and bring back to the Planning Commission for consideration.
The meeting also included training from the city attorney on actual and potential conflicts of interest and offered to provide access to additional online training videos to be discussed at a future work session.