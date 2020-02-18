Planning Commission chair proposes establishment of vision statement

Planning Commission Chair Joseph Sullivan wants to gain a better understanding of the hopes and fears of Philomath’s citizens through the establishment of a vision statement. A component of those endeavors involves his proposal to see the city develop an effective citizen improvement program.
“As you know, I’ve been a proponent of creating some sort of statement of vision since early last year,” Sullivan said through an informational document provided in the commissioners’ meeting packet.
“The state would like to see relatively high population densities in cities, leaving room for lots of untouched countryside outside of the cities,” he wrote. “This makes some sense, but it only works if everyone is on board with the idea and if it is done thoughtfully. After all, people don’t care about numbers per se — we mostly just want to feel private and safe. We care about practical things like traffic and whether we see concrete or trees when we look out the window.”
Besides land-use decisions, Sullivan said the Planning Commission also serves in the role of Committee for Community Involvement. Looking for ideas on the makeup of a CCI, Sullivan met with Patrick Wingard, Southern Willamette Valley representative with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.
Commissioners provided a degree of skeptical feedback on Sullivan’s list of objectives associated with establishing a community vision. A few wanted more clarification on his angle with the idea.
Asked by a commissioner for his input, Mayor Eric Niemann said he believes Philomath’s vision has been established through the last few years of work on the city’s Strategic Plan and will have a significant presence with the upcoming work on a Comprehensive Plan update.
“I guess where my concern comes from is how is the vision distinctly different for a value add over those other two documents?” Niemann said.
Niemann also made a reference to the multi-year effort of Imagine Corvallis 2040 — a visioning document organized into six focus areas to help the community envision all aspects of life two decades down the road.
“Is a separate Philomath-specific vision — is it going to result in anything different than what’s been created here?” Niemann asked. “I guess we just don’t want to duplicate efforts and we don’t want to get too many efforts on the plate. That’s my 2 cents on it.”
The mayor then added, “I’m certainly open to other perspectives. I’m one volunteer amongst all of us.”
Commissioner Jeannie Gay believes vision will be established through the comp plan process.
“Your comp plan, to me, is your vision for what the city is going to have in the next 10, 20, 40, 60 years from now,” Gay said. “What you’re doing is you’re putting a process on top of a process and it’s already been done and it’s being revitalized and brought up to date so that you can continue with it for the next 10 of 20 years.”
Sullivan said he wants to figure out what Philomath is supposed to do within the role of a CCI.
“It’s supposed to be a ground-up, what is the community thinking sort of thing,” Sullivan said. “I think part of where this idea really came from — at least for me — is that when I went out and found comprehensive plans from cities that seem to have done something right ... the first page always had something to do with where we want to go as a city.”
Sullivan said he would like to bring back more specifics on objectives, including the possibility of a public survey.
Also Tuesday evening, the commission met for a 33-minute work session following the regular meeting to discuss the definition of major or minor modifications when it comes to approved developments and conditions of approval.
Commissioners Peggy Yoder and Steve Boggs had brought up concerns in a Dec. 2 letter to the city manager’s office involving the Millpond Crossing housing project, which in part challenged the developer’s timing of completing a North 17th Street connector and how 15th Street traffic could be impacted. Yoder and Boggs believed that the modification should have been categorized as major, which would require approval from the Planning Commission.
The discussion included comments from Deputy City Attorney David Coulombe and City Manager Chris Workman and evolved into interpretations and specifics of the modifications as well as the Planning Commission’s limitations on those matters.
The work session ended with the possibility that planning commissioners could pursue, if they choose, proposed wording changes to the appropriate municipal code.
In other news from the Feb. 18 meeting:
• City Councilor Ruth Causey updated commissioners on a proposal that she’s spearheading to modify municipal code to limit further growth on the number of recreational vehicle parks in town. Causey continues to gather more data and expects to make a presentation of her findings at the March 16 meeting.
• Commissioner Gina Bernardini, who took her seat last month, made a proposal for planning commissioners to get to know each other better through some type of an informal social gathering. Coulombe provided information on public meeting requirements. The commission did not make any decision and plans to revisit the idea at a future meeting with more specific suggestions on what to do for such a gathering.