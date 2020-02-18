Planning Commission chair proposes establishment of vision statement

Asked by a commissioner for his input, Mayor Eric Niemann said he believes Philomath’s vision has been established through the last few years of work on the city’s Strategic Plan and will have a significant presence with the upcoming work on a Comprehensive Plan update.

“I guess where my concern comes from is how is the vision distinctly different for a value add over those other two documents?” Niemann said.

Niemann also made a reference to the multi-year effort of Imagine Corvallis 2040 — a visioning document organized into six focus areas to help the community envision all aspects of life two decades down the road.

“Is a separate Philomath-specific vision — is it going to result in anything different than what’s been created here?” Niemann asked. “I guess we just don’t want to duplicate efforts and we don’t want to get too many efforts on the plate. That’s my 2 cents on it.”

The mayor then added, “I’m certainly open to other perspectives. I’m one volunteer amongst all of us.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Jeannie Gay believes vision will be established through the comp plan process.