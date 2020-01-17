Police believe homicide prevented with apprehension of man with multiple bombs, weapons

A 33-year-old Albany man faces multiple felony bomb charges and police believe they may have stopped him from killing his estranged wife in Philomath after pulling him over last weekend for speeding in downtown Corvallis.
But the case investigators are building against Kenneth Andrew Smelser involve more than speeding and homemade bombs. Police say the suspect has allegedly been involved in a series of incidents dating back months.
On Jan. 12, Corvallis police stopped Smelser at 9:03 p.m. near the corner of Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Madison Avenue for going about 50 in a 25-mph zone. Philomath police had been looking for Smelser following alleged stalking incidents that had occurred as far back as last summer and as recent as earlier this month.
Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said he believes the arrest prevented a homicide.
“I firmly believe that our officers and law-enforcement agencies we’ve consulted with believe that based on the information officers gathered that he was going to try to kill his wife,” Rueben said. “That’s our current belief right now.”
The investigation was to continue into this weekend with Philomath police executing several search warrants in Linn County, which is where he had been living.
Based on his Jan. 13 arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court, Smelser has been charged with eight counts of felony unlawful possession of a destructive device and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Smelser pleaded not guilty to all charges. Judge David Connell increased his bond to $200,000 and as of Friday, he remained in Benton County Jail. Mike Flinn was appointed as his defense attorney.
At the time of his booking, additional charges from Philomath PD included felony stalking, second-degree criminal trespassing and littering.
A status hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 23.
“This is an interesting case, it’s scary but I think this is one of those cases that the officers both at Corvallis PD and our officers went above and beyond what you would typically do at a traffic stop to get to the bottom of a situation,” Rueben said.
Philomath police’s involvement with Smelser dates back to June 7 while covering for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. Police responded to a call in a rural part of the county to a report of stalking involving a woman and her estranged husband.
Rueben said Smelser had allegedly showed up at the home she was renting early in the morning on a motorcycle and parked “just to be there when she came out to go to work.”
But police never could find him because he had been evicted from his home in Albany. In the meantime, the victim relocated into Philomath.
Then on Jan. 5, the victim awoke to find a large pile of Christmas trees stacked on her front lawn in a pattern.
“It was round with one Christmas tree standing up in the middle,” Rueben said. “She received a threatening text message from the suspect ... that we concluded was a threat of harm.”
The victim had set up security cameras out of the front window of the residence.
“We’ve got him (on video) and his truck and a trailer unloading Christmas trees, so we know it’s him,” Rueben said.
Rueben couldn’t share information on specific ways in which Smelser located the victim at her new address, but he did say, “Based on the investigation, Philomath PD learned that the suspect had employed electronic tracking mechanisms.”
The couple did not have children.
Smelser’s mother and stepfather, who live in Albany, have called police several times, Rueben said, including Nov. 27 when someone had set their boat on fire. Smelser had allegedly been on the property.
Rueben said the person “put an incendiary device in the boat and it had a cover on it and they heard a small explosion and it caught the cover on fire. That happened and they believe it was Kenneth Smelser that did that.”
Since then, other calls to police have included setting off fireworks-type devices in front of their home and the tires to their cars being slashed, Rueben said.
Then came the incident on Jan. 12 when Smelser was pulled over in his 1992 Chevrolet Camaro for speeding. According to an affidavit of probable cause signed by a Corvallis police officer, Smelser “told me almost immediately there was a handgun in the center console area of the vehicle.” Police secured a semiautomatic handgun.
Police learned through dispatch that Smelser’s concealed handgun license had been revoked.
“Upon examining the handgun, I learned it was loaded with 13 rounds in the magazine with one round in the chamber,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “Based on Kenneth possessing a handgun that was concealed and readily accessible to him within his vehicle, and having his CHL previously revoked, I developed probable cause to arrest him for unlawful possession of firearms.”
Police searched the Camaro during the arrest and found a backpack behind the driver’s seat.
“The backpack contained a large firework mortar tube, multiple mortar fireworks, a container of Sterno FireStarter instant flame gel and a large brown coffee can that contained multiple items that appeared to be homemade explosives,” the affidavit reads.
Additional taped-up items — which included threats written on them — fuses, tape and a container of nails were also found in the car.
While all of this was going on, Philomath police officers made a connection while listening to radio traffic.
“This is where I think really good police work started,” Rueben said. “During the stop of the suspect, our two officers that were on duty that night — Jacob Coon and Lucas Sinclair — heard the officer run the name of the suspect, Smelser. At that time, because of the threats and the report we had taken from the victim on the Christmas tree incident, we had probable cause to arrest him for stalking at that time.”
In all, seven handguns and one rifle were recovered from the car. Homemade improvised explosive devices, more commonly referred to simply as IEDs, were also discovered. One of the bombs had tape and nails attached to it “and those are obviously made to do serious damage to a person,” Rueben said.
The Oregon State Police bomb squad arrived on the scene and took possession of the IEDs.
Rueben said that other items found in the car included a bulletproof vest and numerous rounds of ammunition for high-capacity rifles, possibly AK-47 and AR-15-type rifles.
Philomath police wrote search warrants to seize Smelser’s vehicle from Corvallis and brought it to the police station Wednesday night. A search ended up creating a dangerous situation.
“Inside that car, we found two additional improvised explosive devices ... that raised the hackles on some of the guys last night,” Rueben said.
The IEDs were discovered in a bag in a back area of the car.
“Needless to say, either one of those could have done some serious damage to our guys,” Rueben said.
Police also found narcotics paraphernalia, methamphetamine and technology-related devices, Rueben said.
Philomath police then searched a storage unit in Albany and as of Friday had recovered two shotguns, one rifle and according to Sgt. Dave Gurski, “thousands of rounds of ammunition.”
Rueben said a heavy safe was brought back to Philomath and officers plan to search it on Saturday along with another vehicle. As of Friday, approximately 280 items had been booked into evidence.
Philomath Officer Noah Lochner is serving as the lead investigator on the case. As the investigation continues, additional charges could be coming.