Project leads to Bellfountain Road closures at Bull Run Creek

A culvert replacement project on Bellfountain Road at Bull Run Creek started July 20 and is scheduled to continue until Sept. 5.

Bellfountain Road will be closed to through traffic between Airport Avenue and Llewellyn Road during the project. The detour route will be Llewellyn Road, Fern Road and Airport Avenue. Minor delays, up to 20 minutes, may be possible for residences immediately adjacent to the construction activities. However, the county does not anticipate that access to fields or driveways will be restricted.

