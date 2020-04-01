Public Safety: April 1, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

WELFARE: Philomath police responded at 1:38 p.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street for a report of a man on the ground near a bank. The man was sleeping in the shade and said he would move if it was necessary.

FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 1:45 p.m. to the 300 block of North Eighth Street for a report of a phone scam. The caller reportedly posed as a police officer and threatened arrest of the individual unless they sent in money.

FOUND: Philomath police responded at 6:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of Main Street that a wallet had been found near a local bank. The wallet was taken to the police station for safekeeping.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25