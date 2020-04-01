Public Safety: April 1, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
WELFARE: Philomath police responded at 1:38 p.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street for a report of a man on the ground near a bank. The man was sleeping in the shade and said he would move if it was necessary.
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 1:45 p.m. to the 300 block of North Eighth Street for a report of a phone scam. The caller reportedly posed as a police officer and threatened arrest of the individual unless they sent in money.
FOUND: Philomath police responded at 6:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of Main Street that a wallet had been found near a local bank. The wallet was taken to the police station for safekeeping.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
STOLEN CAR: Philomath police responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 4300 block of Benton View Drive for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from in front of a residence. The vehicle was later recovered in Corvallis.
BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 11:33 p.m. to the 1900 block of Main Street for a report of burglary. No other information was available.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 5:51 p.m. to the 24700 block of Highway 20 for a report of an intoxicated man knocking on the door of a residence. Police advised the man to stop.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
MEDICAL: 4:56 p.m., 23900 block of Banks Lane.
MEDICAL: 6:26 p.m., 300 block of North Seventh Street.
MEDICAL: 8:28 p.m., 24000 block of Highway 20.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
BURNING COMPLAINT: 2:21 a.m., 2400 block of Ritchie Lane.
MEDICAL: 6:54 a.m., 25000 block of Southwest Airport Avenue.
BURNING COMPLAINT: 7:45 p.m., 36000 block of Marys River Road.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
MEDICAL: 1:29 a.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 4:33 p.m., 25000 block of Southwest Airport Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
MEDICAL: 4:28 p.m., 2400 block of Applegate Street.
