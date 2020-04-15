Public Safety: April 15, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
MEDICAL: Philomath police responded at 9:16 p.m., to the 1200 block of North 19th Street for a report of a 44-year-old woman in cardiac arrest. Philomath Fire & Rescue began CPR and with the Corvallis Fire Department assisting, established a pulse. The woman started to breathe on her own and she was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
THREATS: Philomath police responded at 4:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of Newton Street for a report of a man threatening a woman through text messages.
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:57 p.m. to the 100 block of North Eighth Avenue for a report of a possible domestic disturbance in progress. Police determined that the situation involved a verbal argument only.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
ASLEEP: Philomath police responded at 11:39 a.m. to the 300 block of North 16th Lane for a report of a suspicious man. Police found an adult man sleeping in a pickup.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
MENACING: Philomath police responded at 1:49 a.m. to a Philomath address. Trevor Lee Anderson, 36, of Corvallis, was arrested on menacing charges in connection with allegedly making threats to kill a woman.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:54 p.m. to the 400 block of College Street for a report of someone entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing items. A credit card that had been stolen was found to have been used at two locations in Corvallis.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 6:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Neabeack Hill Drive for a report of someone entering a vehicle during the overnight hours of April 5-6. Tools and cash were stolen.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
DRUGS: A citizen turned in to Philomath police a small bag of a white crystal substance that had been found on the ground near 15th and College streets.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
MEDICAL: 10:52 a.m., 2300 block of Applegate Street.
BURNING COMPLAINT: 11:21 a.m., 4200 block of Southwest 53rd Street.
MEDICAL: 9:16 p.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
MEDICAL: 3:58 p.m., 1500 block of Applegate Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
MEDICAL: 1:05 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street.
MEDICAL: 4:45 a.m., 200 block of North 16th Street.
FIRE ALARM: 12:01 p.m., 23000 block of Woods Creek Road.
MEDICAL: 5:07 p.m., 600 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 8:39 p.m., 1600 block of Bullevard Street.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
MEDICAL: 12:09 P.M., 200 block of South 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 9:37 p.m., 400 block of Melvill Crescent.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
MEDICAL: 12:13 a.m., 1900 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 8:51 a.m., 600 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 8:06 p.m., 25000 block of Starr Creek Road.
MEDICAL: 10:10 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Place.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
CRASH: 8:39 a.m., Highway 99 and Llewellyn Road.
MEDICAL: 11:52 a.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
