Public Safety: April 15, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

MEDICAL: Philomath police responded at 9:16 p.m., to the 1200 block of North 19th Street for a report of a 44-year-old woman in cardiac arrest. Philomath Fire & Rescue began CPR and with the Corvallis Fire Department assisting, established a pulse. The woman started to breathe on her own and she was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

THREATS: Philomath police responded at 4:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of Newton Street for a report of a man threatening a woman through text messages.