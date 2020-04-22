Public Safety: April 22, 2020

DUII: Philomath police arrested Angie Marie Saxton, 46, of Corvallis, during a traffic stop at 11:17 a.m. near North 19th Street and College Street on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Philomath police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Main Street and Landmark Drive and discovered a statewide warrant on an individual. On advice from Oregon Parole and Probation, the warrant was left in place and the man was advised to contact his probation officer.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police arrested Shiloh Michael McConnell, 41, of Eddyville, in the 2700 block of Main Street on a charge of interfering with a peace officer/disorderly conduct.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

THEFT: Philomath police responded at 7:16 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Main Street for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had items stolen from inside.