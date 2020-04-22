Public Safety: April 22, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 8:40 a.m. to the 400 block of South 13th Street for a report of hair products that had been stolen from a mailbox.
FIREARM: Philomath police was dispatched to a local business for a report of a man who was attempting to purchase a firearm and was denied.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:20 p.m. to Philomath Towne Pump for a report of a man who drove off without paying after pumping $14 worth of gas.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 10:05 a.m. to the 100 block of North 14th Street and arrested Kay Louise Sams, 61, of Philomath, on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Angie Marie Saxton, 46, of Corvallis, during a traffic stop at 11:17 a.m. near North 19th Street and College Street on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Philomath police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Main Street and Landmark Drive and discovered a statewide warrant on an individual. On advice from Oregon Parole and Probation, the warrant was left in place and the man was advised to contact his probation officer.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police arrested Shiloh Michael McConnell, 41, of Eddyville, in the 2700 block of Main Street on a charge of interfering with a peace officer/disorderly conduct.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 7:16 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Main Street for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had items stolen from inside.
DOG AT LARGE: Philomath police responded at 12:51 p.m. to a report of a dog chasing cars on Main Street. Police took the dog, “Dexter,” into custody and left a message at a phone number that was on his tag. The dog was taken to the Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
MEDICAL: 11:46 a.m., 7200 block of Deerhaven Drive.
MEDICAL: 3:20 p.m., 200 block of Jefferey Place.
MEDICAL: 5:44 p.m., 1900 block of Starker Place.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
MEDICAL: 5:31 a.m., 700 block of North Street.
MEDICAL: 1:31 p.m., 700 block of North Street.
MEDICAL: 9:08 p.m., 700 block of North Street.
MEDICAL: 10:40 p.m., 700 block of North Street.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
MEDICAL: 7:39 a.m. 3000 block of Main Street.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
FIRE: 8:38 a.m., electrical panel fire on power pole near a residence contained by firefighters; 30000 block of Beaver Creek Road.
MEDICAL: 12:31 p.m., 20000 block of Ervin Road.
MEDICAL: 6:06 p.m., 600 block of McCall Way.
