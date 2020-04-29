Public Safety: April 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 4:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 8:13 a.m. to the 600 block of South 19th Street for a report of man having a breakdown. No arrest was reported.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 10:27 p.m. to the 1700 block of Applegate Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19