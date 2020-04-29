You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public Safety: April 29, 2020

Public Safety: April 29, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Police
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 4:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 8:13 a.m. to the 600 block of South 19th Street for a report of man having a breakdown. No arrest was reported.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 10:27 p.m. to the 1700 block of Applegate Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 7:33 a.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of man having a mental episode. No arrest was reported.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:56 a.m. to the 300 block of North Ninth Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.

WELFARE CHECK: Philomath police responded at 10:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Applegate Street for a welfare check. Police found a man who was sleeping while waiting for a bus. He was given a courtesy ride to Corvallis.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

ASSISTANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:01 p.m. to the 300 block of North 16th Lane to assist the Salem Police Department on an assault case.

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies issued a criminal citation to Robert S. Lock, 50, city of residence not reported, on a warrant out of Polk County Circuit Court for failure to appear in court following a traffic stop near Bellfountain Road and Dawson Road.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 6:48 p.m. to Main Street and North 14th Street on a disorderly conduct call. No other details were provided in the media log.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

SCAM: Philomath police responded at 1:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of North 19th Street for a report of attempted fraud. The reporting individual received a phone call that they had won money but needed processing fees.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Andrew Scott Morgan, 37, of Philomath, in the 2000 block of College Street at 10:38 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation.

Fire Calls

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

MEDICAL: 11:14 a.m., 1300 block of Cedar Street.

MEDICAL: 2:10 p.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

MEDICAL: 2:14 p.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

MEDICAL: 3:41 p.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

MEDICAL: 2:46 a.m., 1000 block of Applegate Street.

MEDICAL: 10:47 a.m., 16th Street and Applegate Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News