Public Safety: April 29, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 4:43 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 8:13 a.m. to the 600 block of South 19th Street for a report of man having a breakdown. No arrest was reported.
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 10:27 p.m. to the 1700 block of Applegate Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 7:33 a.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of man having a mental episode. No arrest was reported.
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:56 a.m. to the 300 block of North Ninth Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. No other details were provided in the media log.
WELFARE CHECK: Philomath police responded at 10:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Applegate Street for a welfare check. Police found a man who was sleeping while waiting for a bus. He was given a courtesy ride to Corvallis.
MONDAY, APRIL 20
ASSISTANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:01 p.m. to the 300 block of North 16th Lane to assist the Salem Police Department on an assault case.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies issued a criminal citation to Robert S. Lock, 50, city of residence not reported, on a warrant out of Polk County Circuit Court for failure to appear in court following a traffic stop near Bellfountain Road and Dawson Road.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 6:48 p.m. to Main Street and North 14th Street on a disorderly conduct call. No other details were provided in the media log.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
SCAM: Philomath police responded at 1:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of North 19th Street for a report of attempted fraud. The reporting individual received a phone call that they had won money but needed processing fees.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Andrew Scott Morgan, 37, of Philomath, in the 2000 block of College Street at 10:38 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
MEDICAL: 11:14 a.m., 1300 block of Cedar Street.
MEDICAL: 2:10 p.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
MEDICAL: 2:14 p.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
MEDICAL: 3:41 p.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
MEDICAL: 2:46 a.m., 1000 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 10:47 a.m., 16th Street and Applegate Street.
