Public Safety: April 8, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

THREATS: Philomath police responded at 7:15 a.m., to the 1200 block of Pioneer Street for a report of a man threatening another man after hearing a car alarm.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 8:53 p.m. to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South 20th Street. No details were available in the media log.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DRINKING: Philomath police responded at 7:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Street to a man who had purchased a beer from a business and was drinking it in his vehicle in the parking lot.