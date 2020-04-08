Public Safety: April 8, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
THREATS: Philomath police responded at 7:15 a.m., to the 1200 block of Pioneer Street for a report of a man threatening another man after hearing a car alarm.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police responded at 8:53 p.m. to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South 20th Street. No details were available in the media log.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
DRINKING: Philomath police responded at 7:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Street to a man who had purchased a beer from a business and was drinking it in his vehicle in the parking lot.
DRUGS: Philomath police responded at 10:01 a.m. to the 2000 block of Chapel Drive for a report of a black bag that had been found on school property containing several syringes.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
FOUND: Philomath police responded at 4:16 p.m., to a local residence to take possession of a credit card that had been found on the ground near Meadow Flower Drive and 53rd Street in Corvallis.
ASSISTANCE: Philomath police responded at 5:06 p.m. to assist Philomath Fire & Rescue on what turned out to be a small fire on a stove. The fire was out on upon arrival.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police arrested Summer Wanner, 36, of Eugene, on a charge of third-degree theft/shoplifting after responding at 10:44 a.m. to a call at the Chevron station.
HARASSMENT: Philomath police responded at 1:23 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street and 7:07 p.m. to the 200 block of North 14th Street for a separate reports of harassment. No details on either call were available in the media log.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 9:01 a.m. to the 2400 block of Newton Street on a criminal mischief call. No details were available in the media log.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Philomath police responded at 12:04 p.m. to the 100 block of South 14th Street for a report of a suspicious person. No details were available in the media log.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 1:59 p.m. to assist at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 20 just west of Lone Star Road. The vehicle’s occupant self-extricated and reported no injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The highway was closed for about 20 minutes while responders sorted out the situation and then opened one lane until the wreck could be cleared.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 3:56 p.m. to the 800 block of North 19th Street on a criminal mischief call. No details were available in the media log.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Shannon Duane Hubbard, 43, of Corvallis, on a warrant for failure to appear following a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. on Applegate Street.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
NOISE: Philomath police responded at 8:26 a.m. to the 2000 block of Applegate Street for a report of an argument. Citations were issued for noise ordinance violations.
HIT-AND-RUN: Philomath police responded at 7:12 p.m. to the 1700 block of Cedar Street for a report of a hit-and-run involving a man who had been struck by a vehicle, which left the scene. The investigation was ongoing.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
MEDICAL: 3:26 a.m., 1000 block of Pioneer Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
FIRE: Residential oven fire that out on arrival, 5:04 p.m., 100 block of North 15th Street.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
MEDICAL: 7 a.m., 500 block of North 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 7 p.m., 400 block of South 18th Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
ALARM: 12:56 p.m., 25000 block of Evergreen Road.
ALARM: 1:07 p.m., 25700 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 10:54 p.m., 1900 block of Applegate Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
MEDICAL: 9:56 a.m., 35000 block of Summers Lane.
CRASH: 1:50 p.m., 24000 block of Highway 20.
FIRE: Response to outside warming fire, 11:48 p.m., Monroe.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
MEDICAL: 2:40 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 6:20 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
CRASH: 7:13 p.m., 1700 block of Cedar Street.
MEDICAL: 9:29 p.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
