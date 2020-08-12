Public Safety: Aug. 12, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Adrian Forest Nickerson, 23, of Philomath, at 11:28 a.m. at North 14th Street and Main Street on a statewide felony warrant for failure to appear in court.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kenny Dwayne Powell, 52, of Salem, at midnight on Highway 20 near Blodgett on a driving while license suspended charge and on a warrant out of Salem.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 10:04 a.m. to the 400 block of South 17th Street for a report of a handgun valued at $329 that had been stolen from a vehicle.
CONTEMPT: Philomath police cited and released Kristina Elizabeth Schone, 49, of Philomath, at 1:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North 14th Street on a charge of contempt of court out of Albany.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Steven Edward Grimm, 50, city of residence not reported, at 3:05 a.m. on Highway 20 west of Blodgett on four warrants from multiple agencies.
THEFT: Philomath police arrested Gerald Ryan Payseno, 37, of Albany, on charges of second-degree theft/mislaid property at 3:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kendria Mae Wright, 28, city of residence not reported, at 4:10 a.m. on Highway 20 near Blodgett on a warrant out of Lebanon.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 10:45 a.m. to the 2300 block of Main Street for a report of damage to a vehicle after someone attempted to break in by throwing rocks at the window.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Philomath police responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 3000 block of Main Street for a report of someone who had attempted to gain entry into a storage unit.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Laura Lee King, 49, of Corvallis, at 9:19 p.m. in the 300 block of North 20th Place on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
HIT-AND-RUN: Philomath police responded at 4:02 p.m. to the intersection of Main and 19th streets for a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries. The report states that a red pickup turned south in front of an eastbound vehicle and the two vehicles struck each other. The pickup continued south on 19th Street.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
FIRE ALARM: 3:35 a.m., 3000 block of Brentwood Place.
MEDICAL: 4:52 p.m., Highway 20 about 8 miles west of Blodgett.
MEDICAL: 8:48 p.m., 2000 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 9:54 p.m., 3000 block of Acorn Court.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
MEDICAL: 2:42 a.m., 1400 block of College Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
MEDICAL: 7:06 a.m., 800 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 1:27 p.m., 300 block of North 14th Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 5:49 p.m., 33000 block of Marys River Estates Road.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 4:03 p.m., 800 block of Main Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 4:33 p.m., 33000 block of Marys River Estates Road.
MEDICAL: 6:14 p.m., 200 block of North 10th Street.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
MEDICAL: 11:55 a.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 6:10 p.m., 900 block of College Street.
MUTUAL AID: 8:32 p.m., Monroe, canceled en route.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
MUTUAL AID: 7:15 p.m., Monroe.
MEDICAL: 7:19 p.m., 800 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 7:47 p.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
MEDICAL: 9:17 a.m., 36000 block of Highway 223.
