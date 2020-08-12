Public Safety: Aug. 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Adrian Forest Nickerson, 23, of Philomath, at 11:28 a.m. at North 14th Street and Main Street on a statewide felony warrant for failure to appear in court.

SUNDAY, AUG. 2

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kenny Dwayne Powell, 52, of Salem, at midnight on Highway 20 near Blodgett on a driving while license suspended charge and on a warrant out of Salem.

THEFT: Philomath police responded at 10:04 a.m. to the 400 block of South 17th Street for a report of a handgun valued at $329 that had been stolen from a vehicle.