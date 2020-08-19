Public Safety: Aug. 19, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 1:56 a.m. to a report of theft in the vicinity of North 14th Street and Main Street. No other information was available.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
DUII: Philomath police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at 6:14 p.m., in the 300 block of Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Oak Creek Drive in Corvallis. Police arrested Casey Farris, 30, of Corvallis, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:15 a.m. to Highway 20 about 4 miles west of Philomath for a crash that involved a vehicle that had hit a deer.
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 5:26 p.m. in the 2200 block of Applegate Street for a report of fraud involving a woman who purchased a dog online for $1,000 but the dog never arrived.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Philomath police responded at 8:01 a.m. in the 700 block of South 19th Street and arrested Jeremy Daniel Kosydar, 38, of Siletz, on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
DUII: Philomath police arrested Taylor William Henderson, 23, of Philomath, at 8:46 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ninth Street on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested David Kelly Harrington, 41, of Lebanon, at 9:56 p.m. in the 1700 block of Main Street on a probation violation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
MEDICAL: 9:17 a.m., 36000 block of Highway 223.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
MEDICAL: 12:21 a.m., 2100 block of Applegate Street.
MUTUAL AID: Began fire/medical standby, 5:35 p.m., 500 block of Southwest 35th Street, Corvallis.
FIRE ALARM: 6:37 p.m., 6000 block of Southwest Winding Way, Corvallis.
FIRE: Bark dust fire put out by portable extinguisher, 6:47 p.m., North 20th Street and College Street, Corvallis.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
MEDICAL: 1:12 a.m., 700 block of South 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 6:44 a.m., 2000 block of Main Street.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
MEDICAL: 8:08 a.m., 23000 block of Harris Road.
CRASH: Extrication of critical patient in multi-vehicle crash, 12:14 p.m., Highway 20, milepost 30, Lincoln County.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
MEDICAL: 2:29 a.m., 24000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
MUTUAL AID: 9:50 a.m., Marys Peak Road.
MUTUAL AID: 8:45 p.m., 4000 block of Clem Road, Lincoln County.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
MEDICAL: 1:57 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 8 p.m., 21000 block of Harris Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!