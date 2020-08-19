Public Safety: Aug. 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

THEFT: Philomath police responded at 1:56 a.m. to a report of theft in the vicinity of North 14th Street and Main Street. No other information was available.

SUNDAY, AUG. 9

DUII: Philomath police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at 6:14 p.m., in the 300 block of Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Oak Creek Drive in Corvallis. Police arrested Casey Farris, 30, of Corvallis, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

MONDAY, AUG. 10